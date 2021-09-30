Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly abducted a former Senator and Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Solomon Sunday Ewuga around Gudi in the Akwanga local government area of Plateau State.

The incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, September 28th, 2021.

The Nasarawa Police command said its operatives have rescued the former Senator who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial district from 2011-2015.

