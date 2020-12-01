By Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Mr Kenneth Obidiche Udeze was on Tuesday re-arraigned before an Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital.

Udeze was arraigned alongside two other members of the party, messers Adeloye Oluwagbemi Ogunmodede and James Vernimbe for alleged forgery, conspiracy and fraud.

However, hearing in the case could not hold due to the death of one of the defendants in the matter.

The embattled former National Chairman of the AA had already been expelled by the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Also, the former AA National Chairman had earlier been remanded in prison custody after he was arraigned before the court.

Udeze, who was recently sacked by the leadership of the party, was arrested by operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigerian Police Force, with headquarters in Osogbo.

The former AA national chairman was also alleged to have replaced the name of the duly elected governorship candidate of the party in Osun State with another person during the 2018 governorship election in the State.

Counsel to the defendants, Mr M O Olaniyan, had urged the court to grant his clients bail in the most liberal term and this was not opposed by the counsel to the complainant, Mr KA Salawu.

Magistrate Adebola Ajanaku, who presided over the court, adjourned the case to March 23, 2021, for hearing.

The Magistrate also told the police prosecutor to provide the death certificate of the deceased defendant before the adjourned date.