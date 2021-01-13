From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

There are indications Chief Chris Nkwonta, senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for Abia South in the 2015 and 2019 elections may soon dump the party with his supporters for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nkwonta’s move, though unconfirmed by the leadership of APGA in the state, is coming on the heels of last year’s move by governorship candidate of the party in last election, Dr. Alex Otti, who dumped the party with his supporters to APC, accusing the leadership of ineptitude.

Though APGA Chairman in the state, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, said he had not been officially notified by Nkwonta, he said he had read the politician’s alleged defection on social media platforms.

Sources within Nkwonta’s country home in Akwette, Ukwa East Council Area, told Daily Sun that the matter was already a closed issue as their leader and supporters were only waiting on the wings to get approval from the APC national headquarters on the date and venue they would be formally received by officials of the APC on behalf of the National Chairman.

Nkwonta could not confirm the report as his phone was switched off when our reporter tried reaching him.