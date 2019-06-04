Chukwudi Nweje

The South East All Progressives Congress Forum, a group within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has endorsed Senator-elect, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for the position of deputy Senate president in the Ninth National Assembly.

The group said Kalu, who is former governor of Abia State, has the experience and competence to occupy the position and will use the office to find solution to the socio-economic problems bedevilling the country.

“By virtue of his knowledge of government, his experience at the top levels of decision-making and his devotion to the welfare of the greatest majority of Nigerians, Dr. Kalu will use the office to find solution to the socio-economic problems bedevilling the country.

“We believe that he has the strength of will, character, sound judgement and the ability to facilitate the broad political consensus that is essential to finding solution to the myriads of socio-economic problems bedevilling the country.

“Dr. Kalu will bring to bear on the position of deputy senate president a life-long record of protecting the imperatives of national cohesion and unity. He is vocal and charismatic and can never be mistaken as an ethnic bigot.

“His businesses and social friendship span across the length and breadth of the country. His deep sense of national unity is activated each time ethnic upheaval reared its ugly head in any part of the country. He will embark on a peace mission and facilitate a truce as a private citizen.”

South East coordinator of the group, Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze, in a statement yesterday, also said Kalu’s election as deputy senate president will promote equity and fairness as well as address the imbalance in the power equation in the country.

“We believe the election of Dr. Kalu as deputy senate president will help resolve the imbalance in the power equation in the country.

“It will also put paid to the growing concern among the Igbo ethnic bloc that there is deliberate policy of marginalisation being meted out to them by the incumbent administration,” the group further added.

It said Kalu has proved his capability, as a two term governor, during which he left lasting legacies.

“As two-term governor of Abia state, Dr. Kalu performed quintessentially and acquitted himself creditably, with enduring legacies in the areas of job creation, infrastructural development and prompt payment of salaries and empowerment of vulnerable groups among many others.

“His experience as governor, astute politician and accomplished businessman position him as the best candidate for seputy senate president of our great country.

“Amidst all, this country’s senate needs sensible, compassionate, honest and strong leadership.”

It added that the election of Dr. Kalu, as deputy senate president, will also balance the power equation in the distribution of offices in the APC.

“More especially, since the last holder of the office came from this major political bloc, although from the opposition party. For equity, justice and fair representation, that rotational presidency that this country started practising in 1999 is expected to address, we believe the position of deputy senate president should be zoned to the South East.

“To buttress this point, already, all the major ethnic blocks in Nigeria have been well represented in our party’s key positions. For instance, the President of Nigeria is of North West zone, Vice president is of south West zone, national chairman of the party is of South South zone and president of the senate is currently being ceded to the North East by the party leadership.