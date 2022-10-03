From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony N.Z Sani has bagged National honour award as Officer Order of the Niger (OON) from the federal government.

Sani will be among other Nigerians that will be decorated with various merit awards by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 11 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Anthony N Z Sani is a pharmacist by profession, who also has MBA- all from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He is from Nasarawa state and married with three children; who are graduates of the same university.

Sani had worked as a pharmacist and rose to be the helmsman of the profession in the former Plateau state government before becoming Special Adviser and Director-General in the same state government.

It was the military change of government by General Abacha in 1993 that edged him out of the public services.

However, out of the public service, Mr Sani had a short stint in partisan politics before veering into public spirited activities in some northern platforms.

He performed those roles as the National Publicity Secretary of Arewa Consultative Forum and followed it up with being the spoke person for Northern delegates in the conference of 2014 and later the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum.

Mr Anthony N Z Sani is currently a member of the Advisory Council of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and member of Northern Media Forum.