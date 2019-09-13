Sunday Ani

Pioneer National Secretary of Alliance for Democracy (AD) and a leading Nigerian academic, public intellectual and political activist, Professor Udenta O. Udenta, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the decisive and innovative measures being taken by his administration to address the security challenges in the state.

Prof. Udenta, who described Ugwuanyi’s leadership vision as “profoundly laudable and inspirational”, applauded the governor for being the first state in the country to establish the Forest Guard operation and adoption of community policing techniques to enhance security in the state, especially in the rural areas.

He also lauded Ugwuanyi for the creation of a new Ministry of Security Affairs, appointment of the former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ogbonna Onovo as Security Consultant to the state government and purchase of 360 security vehicles for community policing, among others.

The former AD scribe, who was a one-time Director of Conflict Prevention and Resolution in the Presidency and the former Director of Strategy and Communications of the Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria (TAN), said he was impressed with the governor’s “creative and proactive approach to the issue of security and his all-round empowering developmental programmes and projects across the length and breadth of the state”.