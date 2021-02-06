From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) in the September 19, 2020 Edo State governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday, commended the leadership of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for calling off its 19-day-old indefinite strike.

Recall that a statement signed by the State chairman of the Union Pius Okhueleigbe, Assistant Secretary General, Moni Mike and three others on Friday, said the suspension of the indefinite strike embarked on January 18, 2021 was made possible by the national leadership of the union.

Recall also that the statement urged all public primary school-Heads and teachers in the state to resume work on Monday 8th, February, 2021.

She gave the commendation while reacting to the just called off strike by the NUT vie a telephone interview with newsmen in Benin City.

Mrs. Oboh said the decision taken by the union to call of the strike action was a pointer to the fact that they have the interest of the children and the nation at heart pointing that those who suffer more from the strike are the children who should be the leaders of tomorrow.

“I was really pleased to hear that the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, has called off the strike because they have been doing well, no matter what happened, it is the children that will suffer.

“At the end of the day, we should realise that the strike is affecting our educational system and that something must be done about it.

“I do commend them greatly, it shows that they actually have the interest of the children at heart who are the hope of the future of this great nation. They should continue their good work, and it is proper they continue to let the government and the people know that they should be valued, so I do commend them”, she said.

Oboh noted that what the teachers are asking for was not out of place and that they can only give out their best when they are being treated well.

“What the teachers are really demanding for, is not too much if you think of it. They are asking for the implementations of their demands.

“They are the ones that build the future of this country and the teachers must be respected, they must be paid well, they must be given the sense of value that they are valued in the society.

“So, when the teachers are made happy, apart from even teachers, in all government sectors, things will work out fine because the system is working very well”, she said.

She further lauded the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for wading into the strike action, stressing that his action has proven him to be a listening governor.

“The good news is that, the government is also listening and responding to the teachers. And I do hope that what the teachers do want, they would be granted”, she said.