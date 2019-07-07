Former President General, Prof Albert Obi Obikeze, and Secretary General, Raymond Ofor of the defunct Awa Development Union (ADU), and others have gone to the Ekwulobia High Court to secure an injunction to stop the work of the caretaker committee which the Anambra State government set up to oversee the activities of ADU on April 18, 2019.

The Anambra State government had, following the expiration of the tenure of the last executive, cancelled the election slated for April 22, citing security reason.

This, however, did not go down well with Obiekeze, Ofor and their cohorts who are said to have sworn to do everything possible to frustrate the work of the committee.

Apart from instituting the said case in the Ekwulobia High Court seeking to restrain the committee from carrying out the assignments given to them by the government, the duo are also accused of offering financial inducements to create anarchy in the peaceful community.

However, the caretaker committee had since hit the ground running by taking measures to stabilise security challenges in the community with the natives expressing confidence and happiness in the good works the committee is doing.

They, therefore, called on the government to urgently call the members of the defunct leadership of ADU to order, saying that some of them go about as if they are still in office and are spreading falsehood and raising opprobrium against the government and the committee.