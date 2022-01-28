Members of the Nigeria Sports fraternity, friends, fans, and well wishers across the globe have been trooping into Edo State for the burial ceremony of former Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, technical director, Brown Ebewele popularly called Jujuman.

Ebewele, who was also one- time director of sports as well as commissioner for sports in Edo State died on December 31, 2021 during a brief illness in one of the hospitals in Delta State.

Jujuman who has played a major role in the development of Nigeria Sports most especially in athletics commenced his final journey home on Thursday with a Mass held in his honour in his residence, while his body will be laid-in-state at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin-City on today.

Immediately after that, his body will leave for Ibue community in Uromi, Esan South East where he would be committed to mother earth.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

One of the athletes who passed through the late Jujuman could not hold his tears visiting Ebewele’s residence in Benin.

According to Idemudia Isigbemen: “Brown Ebewele Jujuman will always remain in my mind, he was a man loved by all for his doggedness, dedication, commitment and vigour. Jujuman touched so many people’s life. He has produced great sports men and women for Edo State and Nigeria. We are going to miss him greatly. He was a big force behind sports development in old Bendel State past and present bringing people from zero level to becoming known athletes across the globe.

“I’m a core Uromi man; Jujuman played an integral role in my life as a sports person. I’m also happy because Ebewele lived a fulfilled life with good enviable legacies behind. But I know it will be very difficult to have another continental Sports Jujuman man in Nigeria.”