Ex-agitators in the Niger Delta on Thursday applauded the appointment of Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu as the new Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The National Secretary, First Phase ex-agitators, Pastor Nature Keighe, who disclosed this in a statement in Yenagoa, also hailed the President Muhammadu Buhari -led administration, for not allowing any vacuum in the amnesty office.

Keighe, who is also the Chairman, PAP’s Strategic Communication Committee (SCC), noted that the group would give Ndiomu similar support extended to his predecessor, retired Col. Milland Dixon Dikio

Describing Ndiomu as a leader and father, Keighe appealed to him to continue with some ongoing programmes initiated by PAP, which had helped to sustain the peace in the region.

He noted that the sole responsibility of the ex-agitators was to work with him, to promote the peace and development of the Niger Delta.

“We want to formally appreciate Mr president for not allowing any vacuum in PAP. We want to appreciate him for appointing Maj.-Gen. Ndiomu as the new Interim Administrator, PAP.

“We want to use the opportunity to welcome our leader and father to the office of PAP. We will give him all the support he needs for the interest of the Niger Delta region.

“What we have begun to do with PAP under the leadership of Col. Milland Dixon Dikio, we will do it for his administration, with the focus of ensuring that the Niger Delta becomes a more peaceful environment for people to do business for development.

“We will bring to your notice, the various programmes we have been undertaking in the region to sustain the peace. We wish you all the best and pray God to guide and give you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the region.

“As ex-agitators in the region, our responsibility is to protect the region and every programme that is positioned to enhance the human capacity development of the region,” Keighe assured (NAN)