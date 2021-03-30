From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Former Niger Delta Freedom Fighters (NDFF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for appointing an Ijaw son, Adokiye Tombomieye, to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream of the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooperation (NNPC).

The group, in a statement signed in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, by its spokesperson, Abarowei Pinadiri, said President Buhari has done well by recognizing and appointing Tombomieye into such a strategic position.

Pinadiri noted that it was hard work and diligence that brought Tombomieye

to limelight to be recognized for the appointment.

He urged Tombomieye to continue his good work, stay focused and defend the interest and integrity of the Niger Delta people.

Pinadiri expressed: “While acknowledging the good works of the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream of the NNPC, we thank the Group Managing Director (GMD), Mr. Mele Kyari, for having faith and creating an enabling atmosphere to work with Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye”.

The ex-agitators, however, pleaded that President Buhari should mount further pressure on the legislative for a speedy passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Also, they have appealed to the president to act swiftly in the safety and security of lives in the Niger Delta waterways, which is a major route for the Niger Delta people to access their neighboring villages.

Pinadiri noted: “A safer waterways in the Niger Delta is a brighter economy for Nigeria. We pray that God Almighty should give Tombomieye the wisdom and will to discharge his duties diligently without fear or favour from whatever quarters. As Ijaw nation, we are always with him and will always support him.

The group further pledge Ijaw people’s commitment to the Buhari-led administration to improve the economy of the country.