According to them, their resolve to ensure viable development of the region remained sacrosanct hence; they would not hesitate to spit fire whenever the need arose.
“It is in view of this principle that we withdraw our complaints and calls for the suspension and investigation of Mr. Adokiye Tombomeiye (NNPC Group Executive Director, Upstream) for willful corruption, economic sabotage, embezzlement, latent illegality, abuse of oath of office, as well as abject breach of public trust”.
The group stressed the withdrawal was in line with recent discovery that most of the information they gave turned out to have emanated from a source they could no longer rely on.
They disclosed that all issues raised in their petition earlier have been resolved and a comprehensive official memo raised in respect of how monies were prudently administered in the management of the affairs of the Niger Delta.
The ex-agitators called on other stakeholders to continue to work with the government in order to drive the development of the region.
