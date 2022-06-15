From Joseph Obukata, Warri

A group of ex-agitators under the auspices of Niger Delta Liberation Movement (NDLM), have commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Group Managing Director, Alhaji Mele Kyari and the Group Executive Director (Upstream), Mr Adokiye Tombomieye for their diligence and ensuring peace reign in the Niger Delta region.

The group gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri on Wednesday.

The commendation came on the backdrop of the withdrawal of petition against Group Executive Director (Upstream), Mr Adokiye Tombomieye for alleged willful corruption, economic sabotage, embezzlement, latent illegality, abuse of oath of office, as well as abject breach of public trust.

A statement signed by (Gen.) Oghenekaro Tony Edor, (Gen.) Micheal Bodmas, (Gen.) Alhaji Letugbene, (Gen.) Comr. Mathew Edugbo the group commended the NNPC Group Executive Director (Upstream), Mr. Adokiye Tombomieye for ensuring continuous interaction with ex-agitators and other stakeholders in the Niger Delta region.