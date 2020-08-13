The electoral fortunes of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was boosted yesterday with former Special Advisers (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in Governor Obaseki’s administration declaring their support for his election.

They explained that their decision to resign their appointment from Godwin Obaseki’s administration was as a result of what they described as the negative attitude of the governor.

Convener of the group, Comrade Solomon Okoduwa, said the APC candidate has shown commitment and strength of character in developing the state.

The group in a statement also condemned the attack by the governor and his hirelings on eminent citizens of the state, noting that the campaign to malign Capt Hosa Okunbo and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was the height of ingratitude.

“We endorsed the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu. He is a man who has lived all his life in Edo State and understand the problem of his people. He is accessible, reliable and dependable.

“We want to also use this medium to condmn the onslaught against our illustrious son, Capt Hosa Okunbo, who had contributed to the growth and development of humanity”, the statement said.