From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Victor Attah has faulted Nigeria’s presidential system of government, saying instead the country would have been better with the parliamentary form. Attah said the presidential system was laced with many wrongs and speed-breakers that have not allowed the country to advance properly both politically and economically.

Speaking during a zoom lecture to mark the 57th birthday anniversary of Bishop Sunday Onuoha of the Methodist Church in Umuahia, Abia State titled, “Heal our land with love”, Attah said Nigeria was founded on a solid foundation, but regretted that due to bad system of government, the country was yet to attain the heights envisaged by its founding fathers.

“Nigeria was founded on a solid foundation, we are now operating a system that is not good for the country. We borrowed the Presidential system from America and it is not working for us.” He advocated for a workable system that can heal the wounds of the nation for the people to rejoice. Tom Woods, former Assistant Deputy Secretary of State, United States of America said people must rely on their leaders to build bridges across nations for the good of mankind. He described Bishop Onuoha as a lover of people who has helped his country and wished him well in life. Prof. Barth Nnaji said unless Africans were ready to invest in mathematics which is the basics of science and technology, they might not get things right. Describing Bishop Onuoha as a man of God as well as a man of the people, Nnaji said the wounds of the country could be healed through science and technology.