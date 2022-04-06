From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Nigeria Ambassador to Namibia Amb Bagudu Hirse has picked the nomination form of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to run in the Plateau State governorship election in 2023.

Hirse, who picked the form at the PDP National Secretariat, said he has the capacity and leadership experience to lead Plateau State.

He said Plateau needs a strong, courageous and experienced individual who has the capacity to bring on board the required development in line with the yearning and aspirations of the people.

Hirse, who is a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the PDP is the party to beat come 2023.

He described his aspiration as answer to the clarion call for selfless service to the Plateau people.

‘Plateau is ours and every one of us owes Plateau. Looking at the current state of Plateau, everyone of us on the Plateau should feel indebted to this state,’ he stated.

‘Those who have known him very closely would attest to the fact that he is a man of little but heavy words easily translated into positive actions.

‘I acknowledge Plateau and most particularly, the People’s Democratic Party on the Plateau, is very rich in human resources and that is why our state’s chapter of the party is experiencing rains of aspirants for the position of the governor and others.

‘Beyond compliments, I may not be the best to everyone but I feel I’m the best to completely dissolve the ruling opposition party on the Plateau (APC) and by domesticating my wealth of experience which I did not buy but took precious time to acquire/develop, Plateau would never know a better yesterday when I become Plateau’s Chief servant, he stated.