Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A former adviser to George Bush, erstwhile president of the United State of America, High Chief Emeka Ken Nwabueze, has entered into partnership with the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) with a view to enhancing Information Communication Technology (ICT) as well as entrepreneurship studies for the students.

The Ajie Okpala Ogidi made this disclosure at the occasion of 2019 Investiture and 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture organised by the Faculty of Arts held at Alexandra Hall.

Delivering a lecture paper entitled: Re-engineering Igbo Apprenticeship Model In An Era of Digital Economy, he noted the entrepreneurial spirit of the Igbo race as a key factor for wealth creation in the Southeast.

His words: “This model is responsible for why there are more billionaires in Southeast Nigeria than any other part of Africa. We can comfortably say that many of today’s billionaires in Southeast Nigeria, business magnates like Chisco, Innoson, Coscharis and many others are products of the Apprenticeship model. Igbo Apprenticeship is a model that needs to be studied, analyzed and innovated to keep up with changes in business environment and technological advancement”