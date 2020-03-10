Obinna Odogwu, Awka

First female governor in Nigeria, Dame Virgy Etiaba, yesterday, attributed the high level of insecurity in the country to the poor level of education, particularly among the greater percentage of Nigerian children.

She said children who were not exposed to the gains of education grow up to become threats to a society that had failed to take care of their basic needs, among them, qualitative education and proper guidance.

Etiaba, former governor of Anambra State, stated this in Awka, during the International Women’s Day Celebration organised by the women’s wing of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Business Women Group (NAWORG), Anambra State chapter.

She said if the people responsible for the country’s security challenges were given the right education at childhood and groomed accordingly, the country would have been spared the horror of being inflicted on citizens.