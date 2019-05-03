Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has taken a swipe on the ruling party, lamenting the alarming rate of insecurity in the country.

The political activist and former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, expressed support for the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, on his recent comment that President Muhammadu Buhari should not be recognised as president-elect.

He argued that until the Supreme Court determines the true winner of the 2019 presidential election, Buhari should not be addressed as president-elect, stressing: “He is an illegal president-elect.”

In a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja, Frank who commended the elder statesman for his courage in speaking truth to power, noted that no matter how long it takes, the will of people will surely prevail.

“It is unfortunate that Nigeria has very few men like Pa Adebanjo, who can boldly say it as it is. Even at their very old age, hypocrisy is still a meal ticket for so many and that is why illegality reigns supreme in Nigeria.

“Under the watch of Buhari, there is no governance and that is why his appointees are taking advantage of his incompetence to loot public funds. Buhari has taken the country from bad to worse, and democracy is now getting another meaning under the nose of a failed president,” the statement read.

Frank also reacted to the worsening security situation across the country, insisting that all the funds meant to buy equipment have been stolen by a clique inside APC-led administration.

“Where is the motivation? All the funds meant to purchase weapons have been stolen by the APC government. The president cannot sack the tired and long-due-for-retirement service chiefs because the secret of his illegal second term is in their (Service Chiefs’) hands.

“A caring president cannot abandon the country when the nation is on fire. Buhari does not care and that is why he chooses to travel for a private matter when his subjects are dying in large numbers to banditry, kidnapping and hunger,” he said.

On the economy, Frank said the country is now back to recession, lamenting that unemployment has also gone through the roof with 33.5 per cent of the total population practically begging for their daily bread. He said that the government of the APC has run out of ideas on how to take the people out of poverty.

“Nigerians should take note that the ‘Next Level’ Buhari promised the country is now being implemented fully, where insecurity reigns supreme, where hunger and poverty stare Nigerians in the face, job loss and begging is the order of the day, and lack of respect for the rule of law has become the badge of honour for the government of the day,” he quipped in the statement.