From Fred Itua, Abuja

A former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and leader of the Middle Belt presidency agitation, Moses Ayom, has charged the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to sustain Nigeria-Chinese economic ties if elected next month.

Ayom, an international businessman with a special interest in Nigeria and Chinese economic and business relationships, also congratulated the President of the Peoples’ Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the celebration of China’s New Year.

Ayom, who is the Chief Executive of Granite and Marble, one of the companies that signed business deals with Chinese firms during President Buhari’s 2016 business trip to China, commended Jinping for opening up china once again to the world after the pandemic.

The former presidential aspirant who stepped down for the strategic reason of creating and boosting future political opportunities for his Middlebelt Presidency specifically tasked Tinubu to ensure that all the elements in the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and China in 2016 were sustained.

Welcoming the APC Presidential Candidate to the Benue State Rally scheduled for Thursday, Ayom said:

“For my background and experience in international businesses and as holder of the Chinese Embassy’s “Outstanding Advocate for Chinese/ Nigerian Bilateral Economic Relations Award”, I am deeply convinced that your emergence would bolster business operations and stabilise the economy of our country, Nigeria.

“I welcome you in my private capacity as an international private business executive and on behalf of the Benue State Business community. This is wishing you fruitful campaigns and victory in Benue State,” he added.

The international entrepreneur who was among those that facilitated the 2016 Nigeria-China business MOU, said his interests in the business are motivated by the need to move the masses of Nigerians from poverty just like Asiwaju himself has done and what we expect to see in the Tinubu/Shettima presidency.

He said that as a businessman who played a key role in facilitating President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic development agreement with China, I am confident that the APC administration under Tinubu would sustain and improve on the feat achieved by Buhari on the economy.

“And as I welcome you on behalf of the Benue State Business community, I am saying that we believe that a Bola Tinubu is most suitable in consolidating on the economic foundation that Buhari had laid for this country. I also know that Tinubu is a leading light in the business of attracting international investments to Nigerian,” he said.

He listed the specific example of such economic policies which the Buhari administration had introduced and which he believe will be sustained and improved upon, pointing out that the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOUs) if sustained, will make Nigeria come out of unemployment and get the economy moving.

“This can be seen from the result of Dangote’s Biggest fertilizer company in the world recently commissioned by the president. The Dangote feat is culled from the MOUs that were signed in China in April 2016.

“As a member of the president’s entourage to the historic business trip to broker the agreement, I recalled that on the same trip, the $ 6 billion currency swap deal was achieved.

“Also, a mining company, Granite and Marble, signed a business deal with one of the biggest manufacturers of mining equipment in the world, SBM China Ltd.

“In the same way the Dangote through the good economic policies of Buhari has opened the largest fertilizer company in the world, the MOU between China’s SBM and Nigeria’s Granite and Marble companies has been positioned to become the biggest mining processing plant in Africa to be sited in Abuja to ease unemployment and reduce banditry.

“I am delighted about the commissioning of the Dangote-owned $2.5 billion fertilizer equipment plant in Lagos early last year. I am hopeful that the SBM deal that is meant to be located in Abuja and supported by the Central Bank with RSSF, will soon take off,” he added.

On his hope about Tinubu’s presidency, Ayom said:

“I have known Tinubu since the days of Iyorchia Ayu’s Senate Presidency when he, Tinubu, served as the chairman of finance, Appropriations, banking and currency of the then Senate. Tinubu has all it takes to rule this country because he has paid his dues as a leader of the party.

“I must quickly point it out here that throughout his eight years as the Governor of Lagos State, I was the host of his very special VIP, The Emir of BOGU who coronated him as JAGABAN before his demise. He was my guest at Bay Dorchester at plot 1234, Bishop Oluwole street, Victoria Island, Lagos,” he added.

Ayom submitted that he had followed Tinubu and studied him and I am full of hopes that he will give the middle belt a good deal adding that “a vote for Bola Tinubu is a great step to Middle Belt presidency.”