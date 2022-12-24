From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Erstwhile female presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uju Ebeze Kennedy Ohanenye is in trouble for allegedly orchestrating the demolition of an ultra-modern Paint factory in Enugu state, with over 70 staff on its payroll.

The demolition of the chemical industry, Legacy Paints Limited, located at plot M4 Cattle Lairage, Emene, Enugu State, was carried out during the pendency of a lawsuit over matters relating to the disputed plot of land.

Already a petition has been written to the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as well as the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu drawing their attention to the alleged brazen and lawless acts of Uju Ken Ohanenye for proper investigation.

In the said petition dated December 23, 2022 and received by both offices on same date, the law firm of Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, accused Uju Ohanenye of using the APC Youth leader, Mazi Ezinwa A.A. and other Youth wing members as thugs to damage, pull down and totally destroy an operational paint factory premises when matters on the land dispute are pending in several courts.

The petition signed by Jerome Mukang, a lawyer in the law firm, reads: “It is on record that in 2013, our client, Legacy Paints Limited, was granted Certificate of Occupancy over a piece of land by the Enugu State Government to construct its ultra modern chemical industry in line with the Federal Government policy to boost the country’s industrial sector. The factory (with over 700 employees in its workforce), has been in operation since then until yesterday December 22, 2022.

“Curiously the giant manufacturing industry premises were pull down yesterday by your party’s erstwhile 2022 presidential aspirant (Barr. Uju Ken Ohanenye) with bulldozers and guided by the APC youths led by Mazi Ezinwa A.A. Enugu state chapter who in their thousands were armed to the teeth protecting the bulldozers while the factory was going down the drain.

“It is disheartening to know that your erstwhile presidential aspirant Barr. Uju Ken Ohanenye, a lawyer could take this step when she is fully aware that matters relating to the dispute over this land are pending in the following courts: Court of Appeal sitting at Enugu in appeal No: CA/E/90/2021 between Dezern Nigeria Ltd and Kenju Investment Ltd & 2 ors; High Court sitting in Enugu in suit No: E/881/2021 between Dezern Nigeria Ltd & anor V Kenju Investment Ltd; suit No: E/3A/2021 between Dezern Nig Ltd V Uju Ken Ohanenye; suit No: E/52M/202/ between Legacy Paints Ltd V Uju Ken Ohanenye and in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, in suit No: FCT/HC/CV/2389/2021 between Dezern Nig Ltd V Uju Ken Ohanenye & Ors.

“It is also on record that this matter has been also before the Nigerian Police and the State Security Service (SSS). What your erstwhile party presidential aspirant brandished before these security agencies is to bully them to give her cover to her impunity touting them that her party would soon come into power by 2023.

“We thought your party is to uphold Rule of Law and respect to our courts. Can a presidential aspirant who is a party to a matter in court now turn around to use your youth wing to oppress the people the party is supposedly coming to govern?

“By the illegal demolition carried out by your presidential aspirant, the factory’s 70 employees work force are now jobless. Is this part of the party policy. Please investigate.”