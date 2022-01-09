From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia Central Senatorial district Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2015 and 2019 general elections, Chief Ahamdi Nweke on Saturday reportedly escaped death by the whiskers when he did not fail to the bullets of assassins.

Chief Nweke was lucky to have escaped without sustaining any gun injury, however, his driver was not that lucky as he sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The politician was reported to have been attacked in front of his country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state by gunmen who had laid siege in front of his home without his knowledge.

Speaking on phone, the Isiala Ngwa South born-politician confirmed the attack on him.

He said the intention of the gunmen was to kill him, as they opened fire on his car immediately he approached his house gate on his way back from somewhere.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Nweke who described his escape as “Divine and Miraculous”, disclosed that is driver had 68 pellet of bullets stuck in his body which were being removed at the hospital where he was undergoing medical attention.

He went further to disclose that he alerted the community’s vigilante group that went after the gunmen.

Nweke who could not rule out political assassination attempt, said that the police have started investigation into the matter.

It was gathered that the driver of the APGA Senatorial Candidate was rushed to a private hospital where he has been receiving medical attention at the time of this report.