From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia Central Senatorial district Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the 2015 and 2019 general elections, Mr. Ahamdi Nweke, yesterday escaped death by divine intervention as gunmen attempted to assassinate him.

Mr. Nweke,was lucky to have escaped the assassins bullets without sustaining any gunshot injury, but his driver was not that lucky as he sustained serious gunshot injury.

The politician was attacked in front of his country home in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state by the gunmen who had laid siege in front of his home without his knowledge.

Speaking on the phone, the Isiala Ngwa South born-politician confirmed the attack on him.

He said the intention of the gunmen was to kill him, as they opened fire on his car immediately he approached his house gate on his way back from a visit.

Nweke, who described his escape as “divine and Miraculous”, disclosed that his driver had 68 pellet of bullets stuck in his body which were being removed at the hospital where he was undergoing medical attention.

He went further to disclose that he alerted the community’s vigilante group who went after the gunmen.

Nweke who could not rule out political assassination attempt, said that the police have started investigation into the matter.