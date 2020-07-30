Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, over alleged attempt on his life by suspected hired assassins in Ebonyi State.

Obasi in a statement, yesterday, said he was trailed from Nkalagu in Ishielu Council Area of the state by an unmarked, white commuter Hiace bus with tinted glasses last Sunday night while returning from a meeting alleging that the aim was to assassinate him.

He said when he noticed that his life was in danger, he sped up and meandered through different roads immediately he got to Abakaliki, to keep away from the view of those who stalked him.

The ex-APGA scribe said he rode in his Mercedes S-Class and that the suspected assassins immediately followed suit, turning the exercise into a car race of sort to the amazement of onlookers.

Obasi alleged that Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi, has a hand in his ordeal for holding strong opinions against his administration.

“Earlier before this ugly and ill-fated incident of 26 July, 2020, I had received information about an imminent attack on me by Ebonyi State governor’s boys. I called one of the leaders of the boys and he promised to call me for us to meet the following day which didn’t happen. The next thing I saw was this attempt on my life,” Obasi said.

Governor Umahi who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze, dismissed the allegations as baseless. He said the governor has never sent any of his appointees or supporters to attack anyone, let alone with the intention to kill.

Nwaze wondered how the governor, who was on COVID-19 isolation, would have sent boys to assassinate the APGA chieftain for commenting on issues of governance in the state As I speak to you, the governor is still in isolation.”