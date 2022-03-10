From Gyang Bere, Jos

A retired Justice of the Court of Appeal Jos Division, Justice Mudashiru Nasiru Oniyangi has blamed unnecessary delay in dispensation of Justice, particularly in cases involving politics to the inability of parties to present witnesses before the court.

Justice Oniyangi disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with Journalists at the Court of Appeal Jos Division, shortly after a valedictory session on his retirement.

“The delay in delivering judgement in most cases is not the fault of the Judge, because most times parties involved in the case might keep requesting for more time to present witnesses to testify before the court.”

He lamented that he escaped death twice due to armed rubbery attack on Nigerian roads.

“I would have been killed long ago, I was attacked with my driver twice on my way to resume work at places of new posting, but God saved us.”

Justice Oniyangi revealed that he was one of the lucky Justices that was not attacked by any aggrieved party for delivering judgement against them.

He urged Justices who are still practicing to ensure Justice is delivered to the deserving party without sentiment.

“Honesty pays, this was my watch Ward, I urged all Justices to ensure that the right thing is done.”

Chairman Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Jos branch, Barrister Bawa Yakubu expressed deep concerned over lack of unfriendly environment that Nigerian Judges operates.

The NBA chairman said Nigeria Justices are operating in a hostile environment, where most are forced to collect bribe and do the bidding of the rich.

He appealed to Justices at all levels to shun corruption and uphold the tenant of the Judiciary profession.

Most staffers of the Court of Appeal Jos, who worked directly with Justice Oniyangi, testified that he was a just Judge, honest, reliable and a time caution Judge who was dedicated to his duties.

It was gathered that Justice Oniyangi is being retired from active service, after attaining 60 years of age; retired Justice M N Oniyangi, was born on the 29th of March 1952 in Kwara state.

He began his Judiciary career as a Clark in 1973, had worked in several states of Nigeria including the federal capital territory Abuja.