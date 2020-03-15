Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Chief of Army Staff and the immediate past Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), has advised corps members to imbibe creativity and innovation as means of achieving entrepreneurial success.

Dambazau gave the advice in a lecture titled “National Mobilization for Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Development” he delivered at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) FCT Permanent Orientation Camp, Kubwa, Abuja.

He charged the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One corps members undergoing Orientation Course and other graduate youths to critically think of how they can add values to various endeavours that would be of benefit to them and the larger society.

He urged them to be prepared to tackle challenges faced in the power, health, agriculture, communications, oil and gas, housing and education sectors among others.

While reminding the corps members that there were opportunities in every challenge, he noted that the guiding principle for entrepreneurs is to exploit the situation by taking risks that would eventually earn them profits.

“However, to succeed in today’s world, you must arm yourselves with skills depending on your respective areas of interest. Higher education no doubt broadens your horizon, but you must use it to be innovative and creative in solving world’s problems, and yet make profit from your effort as business”.

“Just like you, there have been a number of young Nigerians, who were in this same NYSC Scheme after graduation from the university and polytechnic, and today they are among very successful entrepreneurs by dint of hard work.