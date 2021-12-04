Former Chief of Army Staff General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi is dead, according to a family source.

General Wushishi reportedly died at a London Hospital, the source said.

General Wushishi was born in 1940 in Wushishi, headquarters of Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

He served as the Chief of Army Staff between October 1981 and October 1983, during the Second Republic.

He served in the Nigerian Army in various capacities, including General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Division, Nigerian Army, 1976, and Commandant, Staff College, Jaji, Dec 1979.

