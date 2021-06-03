From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A retired colonel in the Nigerian Army aspiring to be governor of Anambra State in the November 6 election, Col Geoff Onyejegbu, has said that he has all it takes to end insecurity in the state if given the opportunity to serve.

Onyejegbu, an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, said that as a security expert checking the rising insecurity in the state would be easy for him, having retired as a colonel in Army, where he performed excellently well.

The governorship hopeful who spoke to APC supporters at his campaign office in Awka, the Anambra State capital, said that the state needs a governor with multiple skills in all fields of human endeavour, saying such qualities are needed to fast-track the state’s development.

He said that the problem of development in the state is associated with the election of people with limited skills who have little to offer in government.

Onyejegbu, an architect and a doctorate degree holder and diplomat, described himself as a man with five skill sets, all of which are relevant in the development of the state.

‘I am a diplomat, construction guru majoring in architectural design, a trader and a security expert.

‘My background, my pedigree and person in the APC is all the party needs to attract love this time. I have the skills that can turn Anambra around, in terms of development. I have the skills that anyone who has should be wooed to become governor of the state.

‘I have five skill sets, with multiple degrees in relevant areas, needed to bring development in the state. None of the people running for governor has the combination of skills I have in one man.

‘The problem of our state is that people with mono skills have been in charge for too long and that needs to change,’ he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that his party would conduct a free, fair and credible primary election even as he expressed confidence that he would emerge the winner.