Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former Rector of Auchi Polytechnic Auchi, Prof. Sir Friday Ohimai Eboreime is dead.

The news about his death was officially announced through the news bulletin of the school.

Information about his funeral arrangements according to the Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Mr Mustafa Oshiobugie, would be released by the family.

Eboreimeh died at the age of 70.

According to the bulletin, the late rector started his career as lecturer at the Auchi Polytechnic, served as HOD, Business Administration, Dean, School of Business, Deputy Rector, Acting Rector and rose to became the substantive rector of the oldest polytechnic in the South South region of the country between 1999 to 2007.

He later went into partisan politics by joining the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, where he aspired for the chairmanship of his local government, Owan East.

Eboreimeh later went back to the academics taking up a lecturing job with Benson Idahosa University, a private university in Benin and later became a Professor of Business Administration.