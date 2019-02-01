No doubt, this is the most trying moment for former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah. While she is still grappling with the political issue of how she is going to get her seat back to represent Anambra North in the Nigerian Senate, the cocktail of financial troubles coming her way in recent time are upsetting. Long before her controversial ministerial appointment and later election into the Red Chamber, Oduah was practically swimming in opulence. Aside living in luxury and rolling in real money, the pretty woman who doesn’t negotiate her comfort drove some of the best cars that money could buy and owned choice properties scattered all over Lagos, Abuja and other parts of Nigeria. Then, she’s said to be a proud owner of multiple buildings in highbrow Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki, Lagos. The eye-popping mansions, with picturesque designs, litter a whole street in the heart of VGC and are very conspicuous, especially to visitors and passers-by. But almost all now seem to be vanishing as the woman is yoked by series of litigations from lenders.

In the last few years, the she has had series of running battle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON, over allegations of graft and bad loans. Last year, a creditor, Union Homes Savings and Loans Plc, came knocking at her doors, demanding the repayment of N385 million mortgage debts. But just recently came a big one with a judgement entered against Oduah and her company, Sea Petroleum and Gas Limited, in favour of Sterling Bank Plc to the tune of $16.4 million and N100.4 million respectively. As if that’s not enough, she is said to be presently battling to save one of her prime properties inside same VGC that was said to have been flagged by the Lagos State government as an abandoned plot constituting security risk to the high flying residents of the estate including Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.