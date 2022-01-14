The Adepoju Akomolafe dynasty of Ido-Ekiti, Ekiti State, has announced the transition its patriarch, Omooba (Dr.) Adepoju Akomolafe, JP.

Pa Akomolafe died on January 4 at the age of 104 years. Burial details will be announced by the family.

He was a consummate teacher in Western Region of Nigeria for 25 years, teaching at various schools such as CMS School and Igbobi College, Lagos. He was the pioneer principal of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti for 15 years, from 1954 to 1968.

A community man, he served Ekiti in different capacities. In 1954, he was elected the first chairman of Ido/Osi Local Council. He was a founding member of the Action Group (under the leadership of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo) on whose platform he was elected a member of the Federal Parliament in 1959. He was a shadow minister for the Federal Ministry of Establishment and deputy leader of opposition in the parliament during the first republic.

A devout Christian, he served in different positions in the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). He, along with others, worked for the establishment of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti, serving as its first Registrar. He was Lay President of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for 15 years.

He was either chairman or member of many government corporations and parastatals chief including the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, where he was the Board Chairman. His tenure witnessed several developmental projects including construction of a modern theatre where the first open heart surgery in Africa was performed. He was also the Board Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, chairman of the Statutory Corporations Service Commission in Western State which was supervisory body for all corporations including the WNTV/WNBS, the defunct WNDC etc. Omooba (Dr.) Adepoju Akomolafe was married and blessed with several children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.