From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

When Pa David Ekeleme, from Umunso, Afugiri, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, was alive, although uneducated, the successful businessman loved education passionately. It was so much so that a large junk of his resources went to the training of not only his children but also the children of the less privileged within his area and beyond.

According to one of Ekeleme’s sons, his father was so engrossed in things that could promote education that, before he died, he gave it as a parting word that he (Ekeleme Jnr) should ensure the children of the less privileged in the area were not deprived of education.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Like in a relay race, Stanley Ekeleme took the baton from his father and he is today holding tenaciously to the spirit with which his father began the race.

The junior Ekeleme recently unveiled the Ekeleme Educational Foundation, and, in doing so, he said it was: “To honour the legacy of my late father, Pa David Ekeleme, a man that loved education, a man that encouraged his children and other children to seek knowledge through education”.

The ex-banker said his father believed that, with education, one could change the world, solve economic, political and social problems: “By the foundation, we want to immortalize his name through what he loved most when he was alive. When he was alive, he gave scholarships to many children who are today successful people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Although my father was a successful businessman, he was not educated. Because of the limitations that came his way as a result of not having formal education, he vowed that children he came across in life would obtain education.”

Some schools, including Afugiri Central School, School Road Primary School, World Bank Model Primary School, Okaiuga Nkwoegwu Community School and Umule Community School, were presented with educational materials and cash for pupils.

Stanley Ekeleme’s Loyce, who manages the foundation, said she believes in gender balance and equality.

She promised to bring her wealth of experience to bear on the foundation to ensure it meets the objective of helping in eradicating illiteracy in society, particularly among the girl child.

A teacher from one of the benefitting schools, World Bank Primary School 1, Umuahia, Mrs. Onyemachi Ebere, was filled with joy that her school was among the beneficiaries.