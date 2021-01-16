Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do. This great quote by late South African leader, Dr. Nelson Mandela, must have been a source of inspiration for a lot of people including the ever stylish entrepreneur Oluwakemi Juba, the Chief Executive Officer of Kojhairways, a hair extension outfit.

The year 2020 was a roller coaster of sorts for the pretty and resourceful Oluwakemi. Like every other business concern, Oluwakemi’s hair business was also jolted by the debilitating COVID-19 pandemic which claimed several lives and forced many businesses to shut down. However, rather than in the negative, the pandemic brought out the ingenuity in her as she discovered the power of social media in pushing her Kojhairways brand beyond the limit. While doors were shut on parties and gatherings, the Sagamu, Ogun State-born beauty entrepreneur realised that people still needed to look good despite not going to functions and their offices, thus she capitalised on the opportunity to carve a niche for herself even going as far as delivering her product outside the country.

“The pandemic affected me in a good and positive way in which I am forever grateful for the opportunities it presented,” Oluwakemi, who quit a thriving banking career to sell human hair, told Spotlight. The graduate of Business Administration from Tai Solarin University of Education sought out choice clientele who needed to look good while staying at home and those needing exclusive birthday shoots. She gave out the royal treatment for which her brand has become known for and today, the rest is history, as Oluwakemi remains one of the living testimonies of those who survived year 2020 described by many as a bitter sweet year.