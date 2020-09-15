Lawrence Enyoghasu

The former Head of Infrastructure at Ecobank, Mr. Remi Adejumo, has said that his company, Comercio Cloud Computing Limited, is set to lead the innovative Cloud Computing in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, companies should take innovation as a recipe for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in the country.

Adejumo, who is the Managing Director of the outfit, stated this in a press release made available to Daily Sun, adding that with the ever-changing bussiness landscape worldwide, there is an urgent need for telecoms companies to change focus, identity and branding. And the desire of Comercio Cloud Computing to become CloudFlex Computing Services Limited with the sole aim of leading cloud platform.

He explained that the Nigerian market is ready to adopt the migration to Cloud Computing. “Nigeria has attracted some of the highest funding and is aggressive in many markets. Cloud Computing is the perfect platform for these advancements and bedrock of many cutting edge initiatives. Cloud computing also saves up to 70 per cent of TCO and a way of achieving the required workloads and lower costs.”

“The opportunity for cloud computing is vast, but, we have a low adoption rate in the context of the harsh economic environment that many organisation having to operate in. Cloud computing is a big business advantage in cost saving and business optimisation. ClouFlex has had a successful and stellar beginning, winning the cloud partner of the year with Huawei, its hardware partner in 2018 and obtaining VMware Cloud verified badge in 2019. ‘’ Our aim is to be the leading cloud platform in the next five years both in West and Central Africa. We believe our offerings and built for Nigerians by Nigerians. We are conversant with the requirements and the challenges of this market and we are more adequately addressing the issues,” Adejumo stated.