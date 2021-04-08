By Emma Njoku

A former Bauchi State Accountant General, Yusuf Ibrahim Gokaru, has been sentenced to one year in prison for abusing his office by diverting over N108million for personal use

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, said Gokaru’s troubles began in August 2019, when the Bauchi State Government, in a petition to the Commission, alleged that the convict abused his office as Accountant General and obtained the sum of N108, 363, 200 for personal use.

The anti-graft commission said the money was diverted from the World Bank assistance to Bauchi State Government, under the State Education Programme Investment Project (SEPIP). The defendant was said to have transferred the money from Bauchi State Consolidated Naira Account domiciled at Polaris Bank to a Unity Bank account.