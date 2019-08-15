PAUL OMOKUVIE, Bauchi

It was shock as a former permanent secretary in Bauchi State, Ado Santuraki Pali, died while performing Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

Pali’s demise was disclosed in a media statement by the Information Officer, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mohammed Yunusa.

The deceased who hailed from Pali district in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was retired by former Governor Mohammed Abubakar in 2017.

He was a permanent secretary in the Ministries for Local Government Affairs, Ministry for Power and Hospitals Management Board, among others.

According to the statement, the State Governor, Bala Mohammed, condoled with the family of the deceased over the unfortunate incident.

The cause of death was not disclosed at the time of filing this report.

The statement said: “Bala Mohammed again condoled with families, government and good people of Bauchi State over the death of one of Bauchi pilgrims, AlhajiAdo Santuraki Pali, a former permanent secretary in Bauchi State government.”

According to him, the governor felicitated with the Bauchi pilgrims over their successful completion of the Hajj rites and the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

He said that the governor, who is also on pilgrimage, delivered the message during a special visit to the pilgrims’ tent in Muna, to address the Bauchi contingent in Saudi Arabia.

“The governor reaffirmed his promise to pay a special package to all the pilgrims in Mecca at the time the pilgrims need such a support the most.

“The governor, therefore, called on the pilgrims to intensify prayers for Bauchi State and Nigeria to overcome all her socioeconomic, political and security challenges and to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.