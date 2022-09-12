Former Paul Orude, Bauchi

A former speaker in the State House of Assembly and elder of the party in the state, Bappa Haruna Disina, has criticised the leadership style of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barrister Ibrahim Mohammed Kashim.

Disina, who claimed to be speaking on behalf of the elders of the party in the state, lamented that the leadership style of Kashim has left most PDP stakeholders with unpleasant experiences.

He said PDP elders in the state have therefore resolved to distance themselves from the Office of the SSG to save their “prestige and dignity” in the scheme of things.

He described the SSG as having an air of pomposity and disregard for party henchmen.

He alleged that the SSG’s hostile style of leadership was affecting relationships with public and private organizations and individuals in the society, including journalists whom, it was alleged, he usually shortchanged.

Disina, a former Political Advisor to Governor Bala Mohammed, described Kashim as an amateur in the political arena.

He said the SSG does not appreciate the value of elders, especially in the game of partisan politics.

“Politics in Nigeria today is entirely different from that of the yesteryears such as was practised in the Second Republic where adherence to the implementation of party manifestoes was the key word,” he said.

“Nowadays money is the influencing factor. So if you have a stingy political appointee, the story would entirely be different”.

Disina advised those holding political offices to take into cognizance that the country is now heading towards general elections.

He warned that unless they pave way for the political actors to sail through the rigours of electioneering, “both sides of the coin would have to miss the game”

The former Speaker however expressed confidence that looking critically at the unprecedented achievements the Kauran Bauchi-led administration recorded within the past three years of its stewardship, PDP as a party did not need to embark on any electioneering campaign for its victory in the 2023 polls.

He stressed the need for Kashim and his supporters to strictly abide by the rules of the political game, else the train would be in jeopardy.

“There is no cause to complain to the state governor about anything going within the ambit of his administration,” he said.

“He (the governor) knows the in and out of the government as it relates to his stewardship, he is fully aware of all those gimmicks, machinations, clandestine ness and all that about the political class, so why should one grumble?”