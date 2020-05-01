On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, former beauty queen, Helen Prest-Ajayi, lost her sweetheart, Dr. Tosin Ajayi. The deceased, a prominent medical practitioner and founder of First Foundation Medical Centre, a Lagos-based indigenous medical company, died after a protracted illness. For the stunning 60-year old socialite, the pains of losing her beloved husband is deep as insiders said she has lost a soulmate. Though late Dr. Ajayi had been ill for some time, sadly, nobody actually knows when the grim reaper could come calling. But although details of the physician’s death is yet to be made public, Spotlight gathered that the family has already started planning for his burial, especially with the plan by the FG to relax lockdown in Lagos by Monday, May 4.

The deceased came into the spotlight in October 1986 after he made spirited attempts to revive the late co-founder of Newswatch, Mr. Dele Giwa after he was bombed at his Talabi Crescent, Adeniyi-Jones, Ikeja residence. Imbued with the unshaken belief that he had a mission to contribute to sustaining life’s most precious assets —health and development— late Ajayi began his medical career at the popular General Hospital, Lagos where he rose to the position of Registrar in four years. In 1982, he decided to completely throw himself and resources into realising his desire to transform the healthcare landscape into an arena for truly serving its purpose – saving lives. This led him to establish the First Foundation Medical Centre, a modern, first-grade multi-specialist healthcare institution which, for over three decades, was a reference point in the provision of excellent medical services in Nigeria.

On his private life, the deceased found a soulmate in Helen, who, was crowned Miss Nigeria at the age of 19 in 1979. Afterwards, she represented Nigeria at the Miss World pageant and furthered her education at King’s College London, earning a Master’s degree in law following undergraduate studies at Obafemi Awolowo University. Helen who was born into a family of politicians —her father Michael Prest and grandfather, Arthur Prest, being politicians– was first married to socialite and businessman, Jimmy Davies, with whom she has her daughter, Tosan Ella Davies. But after a divorce, the lifestyle expert tied the knot with late Ajayi.