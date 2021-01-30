Almost nine months after former beauty queen and lifestyle expert, Helen Prest-Ajayi lost her husband, Dr. Tosin Ajayi, she is yet to experience a respite from crises trailing his demise. Dr Ajayi, the founder of First Foundation Hospital, died on April 26, 2020 at the St Nicholas Hospital, after he allegedly battled with kidney problem. Though he died during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Helen —his widow— alongside some family members, friends and associates have waited to see him get a befitting burial.

That was not to be as events that played out after his children —from his first wife, Yemisi— were informed of his death, leading to a tussle and then the long stay of Dr Ajayi’s corpse in the morgue. There have been claims and counterclaims on who is stalling the burial of Ajayi. While some are peddling stories of Helen not willing to yield to the wishes of the deceased’s five older children on how and where to bury him, those close to the bereaved ex-beauty queen are also alleging that the children’s refusal to agree on the dates they picked has become the main issue. All of these events led to the delay of the burial of Ajayi which hasn’t gone down well with friends and colleagues of the late renowned doctor.

Sources claimed some close family members are wondering why Dr Ajayi’s first wife, Yemisi, and her children have chosen to walk this path to settle scores rather than allow the man’s remains to be interred in peace. Yemisi and Dr Ajayi, it was alleged, had parted ways about 35 years ago —10 years before he even met Helen with whom he had a daughter during their 25 years together as a couple. But many are hopeful that sooner than expected, the turn of events in the home front of the Ajayi would be quickly resolved so that this renowned doctor and philanthropist may finally rest in peace.