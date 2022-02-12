For former beauty queen and owner of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha, it has been 16 years of relentless hard work to keep afloat the Foundation she launched in 2006.

“As a young beauty queen back then, I wanted to do so much for the poor. So, for my pet project, I established Save Tomorrow Today Foundation but I found out that I couldn’t run it with only my personal fund. So, I started looking for sponsors and when sponsors were not coming as expected, I started looking for a business that would help me financially. This is part of the reason I became a designer,” she told Saturday Sun.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

To mark her birthday, the renowned fashion designer, who has always cared for the less privileged, and her team raised N4 million through her Foundation to cater to the needs of poor children resident in Destitute Home, Okobaba, Lagos.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.