From Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

An elder statesman, Col. Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi, has joined his ancestors at the ripe age of 82.

Col Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi , formally Captain in the Nigerian Army, Colonel in the Biafran Army, as well as Chief of Staff to the late Biafran leader, General Emeka Ojukwu, died on Tuesday, November 24, at his Obosi country home, in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State.

Spokesperson for the family, Hon. Emmanuel Nwobosi (jnr) told Daily Sun that the patriarch died after a brief illness associated with old age. He said further that the family will give details of his funeral arrangement later.

“Yes, my father, Col Emma Nworah Nwobosi, is dead. He died today (Tuesday) after a brief illness, reasonably associated with old age. Meanwhile, my family will make formal announcement for his burial on a later date,” said Emmanuel Nwobosi (jnr), a Senior Special Assistant in Governor Willie Obiano’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, the a member of the House of Representatives for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu, has commiserated with the family of Nworah Nwobosi on the demise of their patriarch.

In a statement by his media aide, Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia, the lawmaker, who described Nwobosi as trusted companion of the late Biafra warlord, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi), asked the family to bear the loss with fortitude as, according to him, their late father was a blessing to Nigeria, Igbo people and Obosi community in particular; adding that the deceased lived a life worthy of emulation.