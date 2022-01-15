Former Universal Boxing Champion, Mojeed Okedara has declared his interest to vie for the governorship seat of Oyo State come 2023 general election, though he’s yet to disclose the platform.

The former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) title holder who has made his intention to join the Oyo gubernatorial race known on his official social media handle has also pledged to return back to Nigeria from his Atlanta Georgia, USA base preparatory to his unveiling of his political scheme.

According to the statement posted on the social media handle of the former super middleweight champion, “the situation of the common man in Nigeria keeps deteriorating and needs urgent attention. The system currently being practiced by the administration in Nigeria is not

favorable to the poor masses, therefore we need a change to make things right”.