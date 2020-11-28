Former British light heavy weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has extolled the virtues of late former Ghanaian President, Jon Jerry Rawlings, describing him as a man whose governance brought the best of boxing in Ghana and Africa in general.

The former CommonWealth light heavy weight boxing champion, while extending his condolences to the family of the former president, said Rawlings tenure witnessed the emergence of boxing icons like Azuma Nelson, Ike Kota and a host of others who walked the length and breath of boxing rings like a colossus.