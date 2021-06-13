Former British and Commonwealth light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has called on Nigerian youths to deseased from violent activities, saying it is a harmattan wind that does anyone good.

In recent weeks, there has been pockets of violence activities in the South West, South East, and Niger Delta where there has been carnages.

Speaking against this backdrop, Oboh, who is now an apostle of Jesus said youths’ action of embarking on violence to enforce a desired outcome from a constituted authority cannot work.

He, however called on President Buhari-led APC government to listen to voice of wisdom by listening to the clamour of these youths.

“Yes, the youths constitute a force, that if their energies are properly controlled, there will be vast progress and improvement. Nevertheless, when such energies are degenerated on actions that are unfavourable, it results into crimes. Such crimes as hostage-taking of prominent citizens and expatriate oil workers, illegal oil bunkering and arms insurgency have all caused insecurity for business to thrive, thereby affecting economic development in Nigeria.

Government should therefore be on top of the matter and stop this madness”, Oboh stated.