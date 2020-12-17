Dr Titus Okunrounmu, a former Director, Budgetary Department, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Thursday commended the Federal Government for the immediate reopening four land borders across the country. Okunrounmu spoke in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, in reaction to the Wednesday announcement of the reopening.

The land borders approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for immediate reopening are; Seme border in the Southwest, Ilela border in the Northwest, Maigatari border in the North-West and North-Central, and Mfun border in the South-South.

Other land borders are to be opened before the end of the year.

Recall that the Federal Government had, in August 2019, partially shut the land borders to curb smuggling of goods and weapons across the country. Okunrounmu described the reopening of the land borders as a welcome development that would be beneficial to the economy. “The reopening of the land borders is long overdue as Small and Medium Scale businesses that generate their income from export across African countries are badly affected,” he said. The Ex-CBN director called on the government to strengthen security at the nation’s land borders by employing more security personnel and giving them intensive training to curb sharp practices.

Okunrounmu said that the reopening would boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product and create employment opportunities.(NAN)