Rites of passage have commenced for Pa Adesoye Windapo, who died at 84. The rites started on April 19 with a service of songs at the RCCG House of Praise, Moravia Park Drive, Baltimore, United States. Another service of songs by Christ Youths Followers of Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Church will hold at 13, Onwufuju Street, Ireakari Estate, Isolo, Lagos, on May 8. It will be followed by a Christian wake on May 9, at Bishop Adelakun Howells Memorial Church, Hogan Bassey Crescent, Surulere, Lagos.

On May 10, there will by lying-in-state at Windapo’s residence, 13, Onwufuju Street, Ireakari Estate, Isolo, Lagos, while funeral service will hold at 10a.m. Internment will hold at Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, while reception will hold at the Grandeur Events Centre, Billings Way, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.

Windapo was born into an Anglican family on November 13, 1934. He spent his childhood at Lalupon in Ibadan township area. He grew from very humble beginnings with primary education at St. Luke’s School and Agbeni Methodist School.

He held a B.Sc. in Economics (Honours) from the University of London. He was a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (FCIB), United Kingdom (UK); FCIB, Nigeria; Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), UK. He enjoyed a thriving career, which started as a clerk in Barclays Bank, Obun Eko, close to Idumota before his university days. Windapo joined the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1963.

In 1977, for eight years, the late Windapo was seconded to Sierra Leone as the Executive Secretary General of an international organisation, the “West African Clearing House (WACH),” which later transformed to West African Monetary Agency (WAMA).