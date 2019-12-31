Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

There was excitement in Nkpor community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra, yesterday, following the election of Chief Innocent Mbagha, an ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) staff to head the Nkpor Development Union (NDU) after eleven years of undemocratic leadership in the town.

Chief Mbagha emerged as the new NDU leader after defeating Chief ThankGod Obiora. Mbagha polled 53 votes as against Obiora’s 24 votes in a poll held at Nkpor Civic Center. Also elected were Mr. Obi Chetachukwu, Vice President General; Adigwe Zebechi, Secretary; Oraekwuotu Freedom, Assistant Secretary: Joseph Okuefune, Publicity Secretary; Adobe Godwin, Provost; Idemili Arinzechukwu, Treasurer; Amadike Obinna, Financial Secretary; Oba Maduabuchi, Internal Auditor; and Udo Andrew Emeka, Assistant Internal Auditor.

Public Relations Officer, Anambra State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Mr. Henry Nwasike, who represented the ministry at the event, commended the town for resolving their crisis and conducting a transparent and rancor free election.

He also thanked the town union’s transition committee chairman, Mr. Godwin Nnamdi, for his efforts in enthroning a democratically elected executive in Nkpor.