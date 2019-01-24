Molly Kilete, Abuja

The remains of the former chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who was killed on December 18, 2018, along the Abuja/Keffi Old Kaduna Road, have been buried in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

He was buried at exactly 1.16pm, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja, after a funeral service held at the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church.

The burial was attended by former service and defence chiefs, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, governors, members of the national and state assemblies as well as traditional and religious leaders.

In his address on the occasion, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who described Badeh’s death as gruesome, said the military would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book. He described late Badeh as “a very disciplined, principled and compassionate officer whose leadership style would be missed and fondly remembered.”

Also, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, said “the late Badeh rose to the peak of his career as a military pilot and added value to the Nigerian Air Force,” and prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the great loss.