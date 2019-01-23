Molly Kilete

The body of the former Chief of Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal. Alex Badeh, who was killed on December 18, along the Abuja/Keffi old Kaduna road, has been laid to rest.

He was committed to mother earth at exactly 1.16p.m. at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, after a funeral service held at the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church.

The burial was attended by former service and defence chiefs, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), state governors, members of the national and state Houses of Assembly as well as traditional and religious leaders.

In his address at the occasion, the chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, who described death of Badeh as ‘gruesome’, said the military would work with the police and other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He described late Badeh as a ‘very disciplined, principled and compassionate officer’ whose leadership style would be missed and fondly remembered.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, said the late Badeh rose to the peak of his career as a military pilot and added value to the Nigerian Air Force and prayed God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the great loss.