The funeral service for the late ex-Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Air Marshall Alex Badeh, is about holding at the Nigerian Air Force Protestant Church, NAF Base, Abuja.

Present right now at the venue of the service is Alex Bade’s wife and chief mourner, Mrs Mary Iya Badeh.

The event is being attended by top retired and serving military, police and paramilitary officers, top government functionaries as well as friends and relatives of the deceased officer.

Mrs Badeh arrived at the church at exactly 4:40pm for the service schedule to begin at 5pm.

She was received by sympathisers who are already at the arena in their numbers.