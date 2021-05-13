From Gyang Bere, Jos

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro, is dead.

He died at the early hours of Thursday at the age of 80 after a brief illness at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), a family source disclosed.

Gen Dogonyaro (retd) was the Chief of Defence Staff during the regime of late General Sani Abacha.

It was gathered that his remains have been deposited at the Air Force hospital, Jos, Plateau State, waiting for further directives from the family.

The gallant military officer was born on September 12, 1940, at Vom, Plateau State.

He was said to have attended Boys’ Secondary School, Gindiri, Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, 1964-67, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Armour Officers Course, USA, Armoured Car Troop Leaders Course, UK, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Defence Resources Management Course, USA, National Institute for Policy and Suategic Studies, Kuru, Jos.

He enlisted in the Nigerian Army in 1964 and was commissioned Second-Lieutenant in the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps, 1967.

He became Officer Commanding, 1 Recce Squadron,, 1967-69; Quartermaster General, I Infantry Division (Main 1969-70; Chief Instructor and Adjutant, Rece Training School, 1970-72; Commanding Officer, I Recce Regiment, 1972-76; Principal Staff Officer, Headquarters, Nigerian Army Armoured Corp, 1976-77.

He was also Commanding Officer, 24 Armoured Brigade, 1977-79; Task Force Commanding Officer, 203 Armoured Battalion on the Peace-keeping Force in Chad; Director of Manning (Army), Army Headquarters, ‘A’ Branch, 1984-85, and Director of Armoury, 1985; General Officer Commanding 3 Armoured Division, Jos, 1985-87.

Dogonyaro was also a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), 1985; General Officer Commanding 2nd Mechanised Division, Ibadan, 1987; promoted Major-General, 1988; Promoted Lt. General; former ECOMOG Commander; retired in 1993; Passed Staff College (PSC); National Institute (mni): Forces Service Star (FSS),among others.